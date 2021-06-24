Pacific Gas and Electric announced in June the launch of their first microgrid program — a small power plant which serves fewer people — in response to more active fire seasons.
The pilot, installed to serve three homes in Briceburg in Mariposa County, includes a solar field, batteries to maintain power at night and a propane generator for emergencies.
The program is intended to reduce the risk of starting a fire and lessens the cost of restoring power after a wildfire, said spokesman Denny Boyles. He said microgrids, which PG&E is planning to expand, would serve remote customers who might rely on up to five miles of power line to get electricity.
“We’re looking at high fire risk areas, these customers were affected by a fire recently,” Boyles said. “It lessens the risk of wildfires, it provides clean power and its overall an easier way to serve remote customers.”
The company has taken a number of other steps to mitigate the impacts of fire season. They announced Thursday $800,000 in grants to communities to improve fire resilience, reserved for research, infrastructure, planning and to “increase the coping capacity of communities and households to climate hazards.”
PG&E also launched a $2 million Community Fire Safety Program, which granted funding to both the Yosemite/Sequoia Resource Conservation and Development Council and Yosemite/Sequoia Regional Centre for Development Cooperation.
“We focus on reducing wildfire risk by meeting and exceeding state vegetation safety standards, continuing to harden our electric grid with stronger power lines and poles and by integrating new tools and technologies,” said PG&E’s Peter Kenny, interim vice president of vegetation management in a press release.
While the Central Valley is at lower risk of wildfires than forested areas, Boyles said it’s still important for residents to develop emergency preparedness, especially when they travel to high-risk areas.
He said checking the fire risk, making an evacuation plan and knowing what to bring with you are important to know when traveling to high fire risk areas.
