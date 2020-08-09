‘People want change in our community’: BLM Hanford takes a ride for racial justice

HANFORD — Ashley Neely wants people to know that Black Lives Matter Hanford is here to stay.

“I’m here, we are here, we meet every week,” Neely said. “We are not going anywhere.”

Nearly 40 people turned out for Black Lives Matter Hanford’s “Ride for Racial Justice” on Friday evening. People came out with scooters, bicycles and skateboards to ride around the block to protest racial injustice.

“People want change in our community,” Neely, who organized the event, said. “They want change for the world and it needs to be done. I’m still getting volunteers to sign up so it shows that people still want this to happen. They want change here and they want to be involved in the change here.”

It was the fifth event the organization hosted in the last two months. With chants like “Say her name” and “No justice, no peace,” the group skated, cycled and walked around the block.

Before, a couple people shared their stories at the Hanford Civic Auditorium and how they defied the stereotypes they’re given every day.

The event was put together in a matter of days and Yogurtland gave away yogurt at the end of the day. There was also a voter registration booth set up just like at all BLM Hanford’s other events. Neely said the point is to make sure everyone knows they have a voice they can use.

“I want them to vote,” Neely said. “That is the biggest way we can change and it starts locally. Pick leaders that believe in your beliefs — believe in social change, believe in equality.”