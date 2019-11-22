{{featured_button_text}}
Shaquille Glasshelm

 Contributed by Lemoore Police Department

LEMOORE — Lemoore Police have arrested two males for negligently discharging firearms into the air and ground after an argument at a party, officials said.

Just before 1 a.m. on Nov. 16, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Burlwood Lane for a report of 10 to 12 gun shots being heard in the area.

Patrol officers arrived on scene and said they located 15 spent shell casings on the sidewalk and in the roadway.

Police said the initial investigation revealed that a homeowner hosting a party got into an argument with uninvited guests. The suspects then proceeded to exit the residence and began to discharge multiple firearms into the air and into the ground, officials said.

Detectives conducted an investigation and said they obtained video footage as well as multiple witness statements. They said they were able to identify two of the suspects as 23-year-old Shaquille Glasshelm and a 17-year-old juvenile whose identity will not be disclosed.

Officials said the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force and the Hanford Police Department assisted and located both males in the city of Hanford.

Authorities said the juvenile was booked at the Kings County Juvenile Detention Center while Glasshelm was booked at the Kings County Jail. Both are facing a felony charge for the negligent discharge of a firearm, police said.

