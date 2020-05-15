Peace Officers Memorial honors Diaz

As he progressed in his career, Kendall said Diaz developed a passion for investigations into criminal street gangs. While assigned to patrol, Diaz spent his time in between calls for service identifying gang members.

His hard work and dedication led Diaz to be assigned to the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force as a gang investigator.

“To say Jonathan was a proactive officer would be an understatement,” Kendall said. “He regularly led his shift in all categories of proactive patrol, from subject checks to traffic stops and overall arrests.”

The reason Diaz got into this line of work was simple.

“He did it for his community. He did it for his family and his friends. He did it for his sons, his daughter, his mother and his father. He did it to provide for and to set the example — which he did,” Kendall said.

Reached via email Thursday, Kendall added this about Diaz: