Patricia Nolen sworn in as Corcoran mayor

CORCORAN — Making history is not something that one does every day, and it’s definitely not something recently sworn-in Corcoran Mayor Patricia Nolen takes for granted.
“This isn’t anything to brag or boast about, it’s to be thankful for and for me to make all the right decisions to help my community,” Nolen said Thursday.
Nolen was sworn in Tuesday as the first African American mayor in Corcoran's history, and the significance is not lost on her.
She knows that there are many people in the city who have supported her along the way and who never thought they would see an African American mayor in the city in their lifetimes.
“It’s not just a win for me, it’s a win for my people,” Nolen said. “I share this with them.”
Nolen was first elected to the Corcoran City Council in 2016 and served as vice mayor the latter two years, but you can say that service is in her blood.
One of 11 children, Nolen said her mother was involved in many organizations and she raised her kids to do volunteer work as well.
“It’s in my DNA,” she said.
Though she grew up in Fresno, Nolen said her family visited Corcoran many times over the course of 50 years. After taking an early retirement, she moved to Corcoran about 20 years ago and married her husband, Art Nolen, who passed away last year.
The couple was very involved in the city and that was what motivated her to run for city council.
“Corcoran believed in me and I’m so grateful for that,” Nolen said.
Nolen said she was honored to be re-elected this year to such a diverse council and city staff. This is also the first time in history that two women hold the positions of mayor and vice mayor in the city.
“All of us have different backgrounds and we all have something different to bring to the table, but we have become one family,” she said. “We have a good city staff, we have good law enforcement and first responders — this is a town of people that care.”
Nolen is a true believer in representing the people of her community. She takes every call and is willing to talk to anyone while she’s out around town to address any concerns they may have.
“These are the folks that voted for me,” Nolen said. “They trusted me, so I can’t forget about them.”
The love and respect for Nolen is evidenced by the amount of calls of well wishes and comments of congratulation that she’s received since her swearing in.
“I am blessed and I am favored,” she said “The Lord has really blessed me.”
Looking toward the future, Nolen said she prays every day that the pandemic subsides and that the city doesn’t lose any more small, family-owned businesses that are part of the fabric of Corcoran.
“I just want this to end and I pray that it’s over soon so that we can get back to a normal life,” Nolen said. “I know it’s not going to happen overnight, but eventually we’ll get back there. I believe in Corcoran”
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
