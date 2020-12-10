Patricia Nolen sworn in as Corcoran mayor

CORCORAN — Making history is not something that one does every day, and it’s definitely not something recently sworn-in Corcoran Mayor Patricia Nolen takes for granted.

“This isn’t anything to brag or boast about, it’s to be thankful for and for me to make all the right decisions to help my community,” Nolen said Thursday.

Nolen was sworn in Tuesday as the first African American mayor in Corcoran's history, and the significance is not lost on her.

She knows that there are many people in the city who have supported her along the way and who never thought they would see an African American mayor in the city in their lifetimes.

“It’s not just a win for me, it’s a win for my people,” Nolen said. “I share this with them.”

Nolen was first elected to the Corcoran City Council in 2016 and served as vice mayor the latter two years, but you can say that service is in her blood.

One of 11 children, Nolen said her mother was involved in many organizations and she raised her kids to do volunteer work as well.

“It’s in my DNA,” she said.

Though she grew up in Fresno, Nolen said her family visited Corcoran many times over the course of 50 years. After taking an early retirement, she moved to Corcoran about 20 years ago and married her husband, Art Nolen, who passed away last year.

The couple was very involved in the city and that was what motivated her to run for city council.

“Corcoran believed in me and I’m so grateful for that,” Nolen said.