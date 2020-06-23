You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Parolee arrested for ammunition possession
0 comments
top story

Parolee arrested for ammunition possession

{{featured_button_text}}
Marlon Ramos

Marlon Ramos

 Contributed by Corcoran Police Department

CORCORAN — A registered gang member on parole was arrested Sunday for possession of ammunition, Corcoran Police Department officials said.

Around 5 a.m., CPD officers responded to the 2100 block of Dairy Avenue for a report of shots fired. They said a witness reported hearing approximately six shots fired in the area.

Officers said they located empty bullet casings at a residence in the area and formed a perimeter around it. Officers then ordered the occupants out of the residence and said a male and female exited the home.

Officials obtained a search warrant for the residence and located 9mm ammunition and a rifle magazine inside.

Marlon Ramos, a registered gang member on parole, was arrested after admitting possession of the ammunition, police said.

Authorities said Ramos is being held in the Kings County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition and on a parole violation. As per the parole violation, they said he is being held without bail.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News