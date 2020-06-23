Parolee arrested for ammunition possession

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CORCORAN — A registered gang member on parole was arrested Sunday for possession of ammunition, Corcoran Police Department officials said.

Around 5 a.m., CPD officers responded to the 2100 block of Dairy Avenue for a report of shots fired. They said a witness reported hearing approximately six shots fired in the area.

Officers said they located empty bullet casings at a residence in the area and formed a perimeter around it. Officers then ordered the occupants out of the residence and said a male and female exited the home.

Officials obtained a search warrant for the residence and located 9mm ammunition and a rifle magazine inside.

Marlon Ramos, a registered gang member on parole, was arrested after admitting possession of the ammunition, police said.

Authorities said Ramos is being held in the Kings County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition and on a parole violation. As per the parole violation, they said he is being held without bail.

