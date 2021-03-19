Parks employees revamp Hidden Valley Park

HANFORD — The second stop in Hanford’s efforts to beautify and elevate the city’s parks was Hidden Valley Park on Friday.

The Parks and Community Services Department has begun a series of small beautification projects at all the city’s parks to make the park system look better, cleaner and feel safer for the community.

Parks department employees worked over the last few weeks on the entrance to Hidden Valley Park.

Scott Rhea, parks maintenance worker, said some of the bushes were not in good shape, so they were pulled out. He said they left a few bushes around the big rocks and added smaller rocks and a border to the area to dress it up and installed a drip water system for the plants.

The original Hidden Valley Park sign, which is etched into a large rock, was also repainted so the lettering could stand out. Overall, Rhea said the employees really wanted to give people something nice to look at when they approach the park.

“There’s quite a few people in the neighborhood that have shown appreciation for it already as we’ve been out here working the past several weeks,” Rhea said.

In addition to the beautification, Rhea said the flagpole in the entrance had not been used in quite some time and he figured it was time to put it back in use. As soon as some lights are installed in the area, which Rhea said would happen sometime in the next few weeks, he said residents will be able to see that American flag flying.

“We’re going to be doing that with flagpoles throughout the city — we have two or three more that we need to get ready,” Rhea said.