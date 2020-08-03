You are the owner of this article.
Parks and Rec hosts successful backpack giveaway
top story

HANFORD — Hanford Parks and Recreation hosted a Drive-Thru Backpack Giveaway at the Longfield Center on Saturday.

The giveaway, for children in fourth through eighth grades, was scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m., but with a long line of cars already in place, it began early. It was also supposed to last until noon, but the backpacks wouldn’t even make it to the next hour.

“We are all out of Backpacks, 140 gone in 20 mins. Thank you, Hanford!” read the Hanford Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

“It was a good problem to have, but was unfortunate that we ran out of backpacks and it shows that these backpacks are essential in our community,” Hanford Parks and Recreation Supervisor Armando da Silva told the Sentinel.

The backpacks were donated by several people including the Davis Family, Jeanette Arbuckle, Juan Gomez, Diane Gutierrez, Ester Magnia, Dream DollzBeauty Bar Salon and Hanford Parks and Community Services.

“It’s a blessing to be able to give back to the community and to have so many amazing partnerships that support our activities and programs,” Silva said. “It wouldn’t be possible without their support and donations.”

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

