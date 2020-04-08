Parking limit changed in downtown lot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council met via video teleconference Tuesday evening to discuss parking limits in the downtown area.

In a unanimous decision, council voted to designate city parking lot No. 2, located off Douty Street between Sixth and Seventh streets, as having a three-hour parking limit.

Over the years, Public Works Director John Doyel said city staff has received multiple requests to provide longer permitted parking zones, particularly in the downtown area near Seventh and Douty streets.

Many of the businesses in that area provide services that sometimes take longer than two hours, so business owners were concerned that customers would have to cut their time short to have to move their vehicles, Doyel said.

In order to make this change possible, Doyel said the city would have to amend the city ordinance to allow for three hour parking. Currently, he said the city only has a 20-minute parking zone and a two-hour parking zone.

All council members were in favor of allowing that particular parking lot to be three-hour parking, and voted 5-0 to designate it as such. As part of that motion, the city’s municipal code was also amended to allow for three-hour parking limits.