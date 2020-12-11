Parents protest distance learning, district says decision protects students, staff

HANFORD — When Heather Parreira received a notice informing her that Hanford Elementary School District students would be going back to distance learning, she felt overwhelmingly dismayed.

“It broke my heart,” Parreira said. “My son had only been back to school for a week and I really saw a difference in him.”

This year has been hard on everyone and Parreira said she has seen firsthand the struggle kids are having with distance learning, as well as the effects of them not having peer-to-peer interaction or spending enough time outside.

That’s why Parreira decided to organize a small protest outside of the Hanford Elementary School District office Friday morning.

“I just wanted to let people know how important it is for our children to be in school,” she said.

Parreira’s son, who attends Woodrow Wilson Jr. High School, was able to go back to half-day, in-person learning on Nov. 30 and she said he was excited to be back. Even though the experience was different than usual, with added precautions and guidelines, she said it still made a huge difference in his disposition.

“He’s craving that interaction with other kids,” Parreira said.

The in-person learning lasted about a week at the school before the district sent out the notice on Monday that the schools would shift back to distance learning.

Joy Gabler, HESD superintendent, said the district decided to go back to distance learning until winter break due to rising COVID-19 case numbers.

Gabler said the district has seen an uptick in positive cases in both students and staff, and the decision was made with their well-being in mind. With every positive case or exposure, she said quarantine measures would be followed and it began to cause a strain on staff.