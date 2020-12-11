Parents protest distance learning, district says decision protects students, staff

HANFORD — When Heather Parreira received a notice informing her that Hanford Elementary School District students would be going back to distance learning, she felt overwhelmingly dismayed.
“It broke my heart,” Parreira said. “My son had only been back to school for a week and I really saw a difference in him.”
This year has been hard on everyone and Parreira said she has seen firsthand the struggle kids are having with distance learning, as well as the effects of them not having peer-to-peer interaction or spending enough time outside.
That’s why Parreira decided to organize a small protest outside of the Hanford Elementary School District office Friday morning.
“I just wanted to let people know how important it is for our children to be in school,” she said.
Parreira’s son, who attends Woodrow Wilson Jr. High School, was able to go back to half-day, in-person learning on Nov. 30 and she said he was excited to be back. Even though the experience was different than usual, with added precautions and guidelines, she said it still made a huge difference in his disposition.
“He’s craving that interaction with other kids,” Parreira said.
The in-person learning lasted about a week at the school before the district sent out the notice on Monday that the schools would shift back to distance learning.
Joy Gabler, HESD superintendent, said the district decided to go back to distance learning until winter break due to rising COVID-19 case numbers.
Gabler said the district has seen an uptick in positive cases in both students and staff, and the decision was made with their well-being in mind. With every positive case or exposure, she said quarantine measures would be followed and it began to cause a strain on staff.
She said the district had instances where multiple teachers were out at one site and there were no substitutes because the pool of credentialed substitutes has become virtually nonexistent.
HESD isn’t the only district in the county that has decided to return to distance learning. Districts like Corcoran Unified have announced that they’re shifting back as well.
“We’re all feeling that strain right now,” Gabler said.
Gabler said HESD hopes to return to in-person learning when school comes back after the winter break on Jan. 11. That being said, she said the district will continue to monitor the situation because she wants to make sure it is safe to do so and ensure that the proper staffing is in place.
Gabler was clear that she, along with district teachers, staff and the board of trustees, know the value of education and its impacts on students’ social and emotional health. She said they all want to have the students learning in person.
“This is not ideal, but it’s out of our control,” she said. “We just try to make the best decision for everyone.”
As with most districts in the county, with the exception of a few districts that received a waiver from the state, HESD opened once the county entered the red tier in the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
Parreira said she believes the state’s rules during the pandemic have been erratic. She said she would like the district to apply for the waiver from the state so there isn’t anything preventing students from going back on Jan. 11.
Many people worked Friday morning and were not able to attend the protest so Parreira plans on possibly having another protest on Saturday. For anyone interested, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/851316165620669/
“I just know that my kid means a lot to me, and everyone else’s kids mean a lot to them and to me,” Parreira said. “I wanted to stand up for what I know is right and what they need.”
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
