Pan Dulce. A quick introduction to the wonderful world of Conchas, Orejas, Gusanos and more!

If you’re Hispanic, your mouth might be watering by the sight of the headline.
To those who have never had pan dulce (Spanish for sweet bread), I urge you to run, bike or drive to your nearest panaderia (bakery) and give them a try. I don’t want to be dramatic and say it’s a life-changing experience, but it is.
I honestly don’t remember the first time I had pan dulce because it seems like it’s always been a part of my life. I do remember when my brother and I were younger, my mom would occasionally ask us if we wanted some pan dulce. The answer was always yes.
Let me say, nothing smells sweeter and more heavenly than a panaderia. There’s nothing but trays of sweet and savory bread behind clear plastic doors. Custom dictates the customer grab a tray, a pair of tongs and then select their desired breads.
If you’re me, there’s usually four or five breads on the tray that I swear I’m going to eat over the next three days and not in one sitting.
Not to dig too much into the history of pan dulce, but its creation was influenced by European immigrants living in Mexico. They introduced the local population to different types of breads and sweet pastries and it eventually led the latter to create pan dulces.
Since some go by different names and others vary slightly, it’s unknown exactly how many pan dulces exist. However, it’s estimated that there’s between 500-2,000 different types of pan dulces in Mexico.
It’s one of the most inexpensive treats in Latin America and is consumed at any time during the day. Pair that pan dulce with your favorite cup of coffee, hot chocolate or champurrado and you got a perfect meal.
These days, I get pan dulce anytime I have a sweet craving or nostalgic memory. The two spots in Hanford I go to are La Tapatia Bakery, located at 120 N. 11th Ave., and Mi Panaderia at 509 E. 7th St. Both offer an excellent selection of pan dulce along with other goodies.
Here are some of my favorites that are on my tray when I head to the panaderia.
Concha: The concha is by far the most popular of the pan dulces. Just about everyone knows it and everyone definitely loves it. It has a dome shape and the sugar on top, which comes in various colors, is decorated like a seashell (or concha), hence the name.
Empanada: Most of us know what an empanada is and they’re delicious, but some don’t know that these also come with fruit fillings to turn it into a pan dulce. The pie crust-like dough makes for a soft bite and the inside comes in strawberry, guava, pineapple and more.
Oreja: Oreja means ear in Spanish and it’s shaped just like that. They have sugar sprinkled all over the top and are super flaky and buttery when bitten into. Its popularity is comparable to that of the concha.
Gusano: Another bread which gets its name from its look, the gusano (worm) is usually filled with custard and has cinnamon and sugar on top.
Tres leches cake: Now I don’t believe this technically qualifies as pan dulce, but I had to include it because just about every panaderia sells it these days. It’s a sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk. I get that a moist cake is turn off for some people, but I highly recommend you at least try it.
Those are just a couple of my favorites, but believe me when I say I’ve tried a lot of pan dulces. You like some, you don’t like others, but there’s at least one for everyone. I hope you find yours.
