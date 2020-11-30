P.A.T.Y.’Studio set to perform Christmas recital

HANFORD — It’s been a bumpy road for P.A.T.Y.’Studio, but the dance school has persevered and will be having its annual Christmas recital.
The recital, titled The Symbol of the Candy Cane, will be on Jan. 10 at the Hanford Fraternal Hall. Due to COVID-19, the recital has been broken up into three different acts with the first beginning at 11 a.m., the second at 1 p.m. and the third at 3 p.m.
“We have a candymaker and that’s going to be played again by Salma Alatorre, who has been our lead for the past few seasons, and she is explaining, through this whimsical Christmas candy cane land … to the children of the candy cane land village that there’s an actual symbolic meaning to this candy cane and it’s actually the birth of Jesus Christ,” Patricia Diaz, owner and director of P.A.T.Y.’Studio, said.
According to Diaz, each part of the symbol represents a symbol of the birth of Jesus Christ and as the children learn about the different symbols, they’re strolling and dancing through candy cane land.
It’s a storyline that was created by Diaz with inspiration coming from Dr. Seuss and Willy Wonka. Her goal was to make it fun, while having children eager to learn about Christmas. Characters will be presented with a twist such as this year’s soldiers as candy toy soldiers and the innkeeper will be the innkeeper of the candy cane village, instead of the town of Bethlehem.
The story of the candy cane is actually taught in youth and church programs, Diaz said. She borrowed the concept and made it her own.
“We’re changing the set and the tone a little bit just to make it different and unique, but at the same time make it a fun way to experience the true meaning of Christmas, which is the birth of Jesus,” Diaz said.
Diaz said the performance will be following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. There will be limited capacity, social distancing and adults will be required to wear masks during the recital. In between acts, a cleaning crew will enter Hanford Fraternal Hall to disinfect the venue.
The guidelines are part of the reason the show was broken up into three acts, which will be combined into one show on DVD. Diaz wanted to keep everyone safe, but didn’t want to cancel the event, as she believes it provides an outlet for the children.
“I think that’s the biggest thing is just being able to still provide some sense of normalcy to our children and I think more now, it’s Christmas time,” Diaz said. “People need that warmth and that feeling of comfort. Christmas recitals have been that for us. … I just want to be able to provide that to our dancers and their families.
“Even in these strange times, I’m still going to find a way to make sure that we comply with COVID guidelines, but at the same time give the opportunity to these dancers that have worked so hard to put their piece together.”
And even though the children have been rehearsing since September, Diaz said she won’t be expecting perfection when the time comes for the performance. She wants her dancers to have joy on stage and use the event to gain a sense of normalcy after the past few months.
“I expect just a lot of joy and happiness on stage and if a dancer makes a mistake, it’s fine with me because right now we’re dealing with so many bigger issues that I don’t expect our dancers to have a perfection of a show,” Diaz said. “I expect them to walk off stage feeling happy and relieve some sort of maybe the tension that this time frame has caused.”
Parents are free to watch one, two or all three acts. Tickets are $13 for one act, $15 for two acts and $17 for the entire show. With the limited capacity, tickets will be sold to families first before being made available to the public. All tickets must be bought in advance. For more information, call P.A.T.Y.’Studio at (559) 410-8487.
