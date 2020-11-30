P.A.T.Y.’Studio set to perform Christmas recital

HANFORD — It’s been a bumpy road for P.A.T.Y.’Studio, but the dance school has persevered and will be having its annual Christmas recital.

The recital, titled The Symbol of the Candy Cane, will be on Jan. 10 at the Hanford Fraternal Hall. Due to COVID-19, the recital has been broken up into three different acts with the first beginning at 11 a.m., the second at 1 p.m. and the third at 3 p.m.

“We have a candymaker and that’s going to be played again by Salma Alatorre, who has been our lead for the past few seasons, and she is explaining, through this whimsical Christmas candy cane land … to the children of the candy cane land village that there’s an actual symbolic meaning to this candy cane and it’s actually the birth of Jesus Christ,” Patricia Diaz, owner and director of P.A.T.Y.’Studio, said.

According to Diaz, each part of the symbol represents a symbol of the birth of Jesus Christ and as the children learn about the different symbols, they’re strolling and dancing through candy cane land.

It’s a storyline that was created by Diaz with inspiration coming from Dr. Seuss and Willy Wonka. Her goal was to make it fun, while having children eager to learn about Christmas. Characters will be presented with a twist such as this year’s soldiers as candy toy soldiers and the innkeeper will be the innkeeper of the candy cane village, instead of the town of Bethlehem.

The story of the candy cane is actually taught in youth and church programs, Diaz said. She borrowed the concept and made it her own.