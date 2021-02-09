P.A.T.Y.’Studio invites public to Zumbathon

HANFORD — P.A.T.Y.’Studio is inviting the public to a Zumbathon event at the Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum on Friday.

“There’s going to be lots of fun for everybody,” Patricia Diaz, owner and director of P.A.T.Y.’Studio, said.

The Zumbathon will be a two-hour event from 6-8 p.m. with 10 different Zumba instructors coming from across the Valley to lead the exercises. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the garden or in advance by calling P.A.T.Y.’Studio at (559) 410-8487.

Diaz said the event is a fundraiser, an opportunity to share the love of Zumba and a chance for P.A.T.Y.’Studio dancers to showcase their skills, while also beginning to get ready for their competition in May.

“This is the first big live performance that our dancers are going to have outdoors for this season, so it’d be really nice to have people come and even just watch the performances,” Diaz said. “We’re just really thankful and excited that the [garden] was able to sponsor this event for us and allow us to do this in their garden.”

Diaz had previously reached out to the garden and developed a good relationship with them, which led to the partnership.

“It’s amazing because with everything that’s going on, honestly it just feels good to know that we have love and support from other organizations, especially during this time period,” Diaz said.

There will be nine performances with them coming at every interval of Zumba exercise, which will be in increments of 15-30 minutes. The Zumbathon is also in the spirit of Valentine’s Day, so Diaz said they’re encouraging participants to wear Valentine’s themed clothing.