P.A.T.Y.'Studio hosting auditions for upcoming music video

HANFORD — Do you have talent and love to be in front of the camera? Then P.A.T.Y.’Studio might have an opportunity for you.

The dance studio will be holding auditions this Saturday at their downtown studio from 1-3 p.m. for an upcoming music video.

“I want to be able to give opportunities to talented dancers, talented community members that normally can’t commit to a week-to-week commitment in the dance studio, but they are talented and are able to shine,” Patricia Diaz, owner of P.A.T.Y.’Studio, said. “For me, it was being able to expand opportunities to others without so much commitment, but at the same time bring a sense of community and unity to our community right now, especially during this pandemic.”

The four-minute music video is going to be set to “La Gozadera” by Gente de Zona and featuring Marc Anthony. The video is going to have an urban Latin feel combined with hip-hop, jazz and a contemporary mix.

Diaz had been wanting to create an urban Latin video for the past three years and found an opportunity with the song “La Gozadera.”

“I just really want to highlight a part of my specialty, but also highlight a passion that I’ve always been having which is the Latin style of dance,” Diaz said. “I really want to showcase that all styles of dance can be beautiful and we should be able to find joy and passion from any style of dance and just really share one of my deeper passions for my community.”

Diaz said models, actors, singers and dancers are all wanted for the video. Auditions will take place at 123 W. 7th St. #201 and a $30 fee will be due per person. The fee includes the audition fee, production rehearsals and production day fees. Those interested in the auditions should show up at 12:30 p.m. to register and must stay for the entire two-hour rehearsal.