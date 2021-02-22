P.A.T.Y.'Studio hosting auditions for upcoming music video

HANFORD — Do you have talent and love to be in front of the camera? Then P.A.T.Y.’Studio might have an opportunity for you.
The dance studio will be holding auditions this Saturday at their downtown studio from 1-3 p.m. for an upcoming music video.
“I want to be able to give opportunities to talented dancers, talented community members that normally can’t commit to a week-to-week commitment in the dance studio, but they are talented and are able to shine,” Patricia Diaz, owner of P.A.T.Y.’Studio, said. “For me, it was being able to expand opportunities to others without so much commitment, but at the same time bring a sense of community and unity to our community right now, especially during this pandemic.”
The four-minute music video is going to be set to “La Gozadera” by Gente de Zona and featuring Marc Anthony. The video is going to have an urban Latin feel combined with hip-hop, jazz and a contemporary mix.
Diaz had been wanting to create an urban Latin video for the past three years and found an opportunity with the song “La Gozadera.”
“I just really want to highlight a part of my specialty, but also highlight a passion that I’ve always been having which is the Latin style of dance,” Diaz said. “I really want to showcase that all styles of dance can be beautiful and we should be able to find joy and passion from any style of dance and just really share one of my deeper passions for my community.”
Diaz said models, actors, singers and dancers are all wanted for the video. Auditions will take place at 123 W. 7th St. #201 and a $30 fee will be due per person. The fee includes the audition fee, production rehearsals and production day fees. Those interested in the auditions should show up at 12:30 p.m. to register and must stay for the entire two-hour rehearsal.
“If you can do a cool trick, we want to see your cool trick even if you just appear as an extra,” Diaz said. “We’re basically looking for people who are not shy and who want to have an opportunity to be seen on camera.”
Rehearsal days are March 13 and 27, April 3 and 17, and May 8 from 1-3 p.m. The actual shoot will be Sunday, May 23 from 10 a.m. until completion.
Of course, Hanford will be the centerpiece featured throughout the video. Diaz said they’re going to shoot at the Civic Auditorium and the park grounds, along with the Bastille, courthouse, Fox Theatre, China Alley and Mercado Y Carniceria Del Valle.
She added that the studio is still looking for sponsors, especially with an urban and Latin feel to them, but accept any and all sponsorships. If a business becomes a sponsor, their location, merchandise and any other promotional material will be featured in the music video and in the credits. A final poster will also be made following production, which will feature their logo and hang downtown in shops for a few weeks.
“I can’t wait to share this vision and this project with all of the community here in Hanford and surrounding communities,” Diaz said.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!