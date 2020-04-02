Over 500 marijuana plants found in illegal grow

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CORCORAN — A search warrant for an illegal marijuana grow in Corcoran led to charges for two people who were found to be cultivating over 500 marijuana plants illegally, Kings County Sheriff’s officials said.

On Wednesday, members of the Kings County Swat, Major Crimes and Rural Crimes units executed a search warrant in the 24000 block of 5 1/2 Avenue in Corcoran for illegal marijuana grows.

Officials said three separate grows which housed over 520 marijuana plants were located on the property.

Authorities said two suspects were charged in this case. They said the owner of the property, 73-year-old Susan Brewington, was charged on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana. A second suspect who was located on the property, 44-year-old Lorent Espinoza, admitted to growing the marijuana was also arrested on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana.

According to officials, the estimated street value of the marijuana seized at this location was approximately $520,000. They said the plants were removed and destroyed at the completion of the search warrant.