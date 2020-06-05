Over 375 students graduate from Lemoore High School

With everything going on in the world at the moment, Schalde said it’s easy for young people to get caught up in the past or focus too much on what’s going to happen in the future.

“I think that now more than ever, it’s really important to live every day to the fullest and live in the moment because tomorrow is never promised,” he said, adding that the graduates should take the lessons they’ve learned during this time with them as they transition to the next stages of their lives.

Student speeches and the graduation ceremony was broadcast over the school’s radio station, so the graduates and families could listen in as they waited in the procession of cars.

The students were able to get out of their cars and take a photo with their diploma as each of their names were called aloud. Family members watched and took photos from their decorated cars and cheered loudly for their graduates.

Principal Rodney Brumit said even though the ceremony was different this year, the school tried to make it as special and meaningful as it could for the students. He thanked the parents and families of the graduates.

“We’re grateful that they shared their kids with us for four years,” Brumit said.

Friday, a video of the commencement speeches along with photos of the graduates will be shared on LHS’s social media pages.

