Over 375 students graduate from Lemoore High School

LEMOORE — “I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you’ve actually left them.”
This quote, which comes from fictional character Andy Bernard from the comedy television series “The Office,” was chosen as Lemoore High School’s class of 2020 quote.
The quote rings true for this year’s graduating seniors, who perhaps wish they could’ve known that the last time they sat with their friends in class would in fact be, the last time.
Like many of his fellow seniors, co-salutatorian Will Schalde was bummed out when he heard school would not come back due to the pandemic, causing them to miss out on events like Grad Nite at Disneyland, senior prom and a proper graduation ceremony.
Some students understandably took it hard that they had to miss out on the end of their senior year, but Schalde tried to look on the bright side of the situation and believes everything happens for a reason.
“There’s a greater purpose for everything,” Schalde said Thursday before the school’s graduation event.
He encouraged his fellow graduates to not dwell on what could have been, because the truth is that during the course of their high school years, they all made great memories with each other and experienced high school to the fullest.
With everything going on in the world at the moment, Schalde said it’s easy for young people to get caught up in the past or focus too much on what’s going to happen in the future.
“I think that now more than ever, it’s really important to live every day to the fullest and live in the moment because tomorrow is never promised,” he said, adding that the graduates should take the lessons they’ve learned during this time with them as they transition to the next stages of their lives.
Student speeches and the graduation ceremony was broadcast over the school’s radio station, so the graduates and families could listen in as they waited in the procession of cars.
The students were able to get out of their cars and take a photo with their diploma as each of their names were called aloud. Family members watched and took photos from their decorated cars and cheered loudly for their graduates.
Principal Rodney Brumit said even though the ceremony was different this year, the school tried to make it as special and meaningful as it could for the students. He thanked the parents and families of the graduates.
“We’re grateful that they shared their kids with us for four years,” Brumit said.
Friday, a video of the commencement speeches along with photos of the graduates will be shared on LHS’s social media pages.
