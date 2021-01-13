Over $3,000 of Costco items recovered, three arrested

VISALIA — On Jan. 2, at 6:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to Costco for a report of a theft in progress. Officers arrived on scene and learned three suspects exited an emergency door of the business with over $3,000 of stolen items without paying.
The suspects loaded the items into their vehicle and attempted to leave when an uninvolved witness used their vehicle to block the suspect vehicle in an attempt to keep the suspect vehicle from leaving. The suspects rammed the witness’s vehicle and fled the scene.
Officers located the suspect vehicle in the area of Demaree/Vassar and initiated a traffic stop and contacted and arrested Desarie Ruiz, 39, Christina Hernandez, 42, and Anthony Estrada, 43. All of the stolen items were recovered and returned to the store. The suspects were transported to the Tulare County Adult Pre Trial Facility. No injuries were reported.
