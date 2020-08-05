Letter to the Editor: Redemption and an EV story

In 2008, Volkswagen began selling diesel-powered cars in America which, at the time, cars such as the popular Golf TDI were found to have the ability to pass diesel pollution standards by adding a device that would detect the car was being tested, but only in the test mode just long enough to pass.
Then after the test, the car would revert to the mixture levels of air and fuel to produce adequate power to propel the car. The result was that Golf TDI drivers were spewing excessive Nitric Oxide gases (NOx) beyond allowed limits while on the road.
Eventually, the U.S. EPA would discover the failure of Volkswagen to comply and referred the matter over to the U.S. DOJ which would result in prison time, fines and other settlements against Volkswagen.
Among those settlements was to order Volkswagen to invest $2B to create an EV charging network in the U.S. That endeavor would be called Electrify America.
Fast-forward to today where EA has become our nation's eminent player toward our electric vehicle charging infrastructure, installing units which are now located at Walmart and Target stores and other locations (including Harris Ranch). The product is second only to the lauded Tesla Supercharger network, covering pretty much all of the United States and Europe. In fact, just recently, EA announced they'd completed their first East-West route which allows EVs to drive across America in a decent enough time frame.
Volkswagen would eventually make the decision to produce their own EV as well - the ID.4 will go on sale some time next year in the U.S., creating new jobs for Tennesseans who work at the Chattanooga VW factory.
It's a story of redemption — to make right the wrongs that were done; to give those who would do wrong a second chance, which in this case is now making many people happy. VW went from villain to hero in the eyes of the EV community and those who place sustainable transportation as priority. It's a win-win and I'd hope we could all learn from it.
Stephen Tarr
Hanford
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!