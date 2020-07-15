Ag at Large: Ag products show charming colors

If your interest in California agriculture is causing you to search for the most colorfulitems grown, you may want to concentrate on the state’s amazing floral products and the cut flower industry. Travel can be limited to two primary counties – San Mateo and Santa Barbara –with a holiday side trip to San Diego County’s colorful hillsides and its production of the incomparable potted poinsettia. .
California is by far the leading state in floral production, responsible for 12 percent of all floral products produced in the country. The state’s majestic coastal climate, its fertile soils and ample water for irrigation allow Monterey and Ventura Counties to lead as well in colorful and aromatic production, with some spillover into Santa Cruz County.
Early on, San Mateo county claimed distinction for its flower production, including the glassed-in facilities of Rod McClellan and his ever blooming orchid plants. The county established itself for diverse agricultural production, especially for dairying and the feed production it required.
“Flower shops,” the direct contact most people have with the industry, supply much of the color, warmth, beauty and aroma that the industry has to offer, transmitting it worldwide by instant messaging. Instructing a far-away florist to assemble a bouquet or arrangement of peonies is effective only if that florist has the variety on hand. Shipping freshly grown floral products from California to florists around the country and the world is a demanding responsibility of the industry, one it shares with area-wide wholesalers.
California Growers and suppliers of cut flowers developed an industry-wide trade unit in 1990 to intensify their business presence – the California Cut Flower Commission. Although it offered a framework for all members of the industry to work together in promoting their products it could not overcome business opportunities offered by the federal government to Latin American growers, allowing them unlimited access to American markets.
Costs of production were so much lower in Columbia, for example, that growers who had produced marijuana for the American underground market, were convinced to switch to growing flowers. Those lower costs allowed them to undermine California flower growers and develop a huge export industry that undercut traditional production and sales by California growers.
This year the growers in California discontinued the commission. It was no match for the economic opportunities offered to the Latin Americans by the federal government. You might say the cut flower industry in California has played a major, but somewhat tragic and sacrificial, role in reducing illegal marijuana shipments into the country from Latin America.
And, without any statistical support, you might recognize that a number of former flower-growing properties in California have been sold to now legal marijuana and hemp production, florists and the cut flower industry faced another mid-twentieth century threat that still persists, the “please omit” or “in lieu of” notifications referring to flowers in published funeral notices. While many worthwhile organizations have received designated contributions “in lieu of” funeral flowers, florists and perhaps the relatives and friends of the deceased have been denied the comfort, warmth and beauty of floral accents at intense times.
Not always thought of as a farming industry, flower growing is a substantial contributor to California’s agricultural dominance. Whether they produce healthy potted plants, exotic and rare imported varieties or colorful and aromatic cut species, flower growers make a significant contribution to California’s agricultural tapestry. They are willing to accept relative insignificance, even overbearing government dominance, to be producers and participants in a basic and beautiful industry.
