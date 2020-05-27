A Voice of Reason: She's with Us

That likely explains why there are so many women in leadership roles among the party despite making up less than roughly 40% of the Party. We aren’t concerned about what you look like, we’re interested in what you bring to the table.

For an example of the politicization of the victim mentality we only need to look to 2018 when California passed a law requiring corporations headquartered in the state to have at least one female director, five-member boards must have at least two females, and corporations with six or more directors must have at least three.

This law, meant to help break the proverbial glass ceiling, furthers the victimhood mentality by encouraging the notion women can’t get ahead without help.

This flies in the face of the successful grassroots movement that took place after the 2016 elections where an unprecedented amount of women were elected to office. There were no laws that required this surge in female-occupied seats at Capitol Hill or anywhere else. And unlike women being seated on corporate boards in California no one will have to wonder if they earned their seats through merit or if it was given to them to fulfill some quota.

Kalish Morrow is a former business owner who is now a full time Interior Designer working out of her home while raising her two young home-schooled sons. She has served on the Board of Directors with Main Street Hanford (2015-2018), co-founded the 501(c)3 Heart of Hanford with the purpose of helping to protect and preserve Hanford’s historic downtown. She also serves on the Executive Committee for the Libertarian Party of California as an At-Large Representative.