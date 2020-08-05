A Voice of Reason: Can we bring an end to endless wars?

Last week, President Donald Trump received criticism from Democrats and Republicans alike for his decision to withdraw 12,000 troops from Germany. But while this move may be controversial and seem extreme to partisan warhawks, it is considered to be a hollow gesture to Libertarians who seek a withdrawal of the United States from foreign conflicts.
Of those 12,000 troops only 6,400 will be returning home to the United States. The remaining troops will be depositioned in other NATO countries, especially Italy and Belgium. Approximately 170,000 American soldiers are deployed to over 150 countries around the world. And the United States remains involved in numerous foreign military conflicts worldwide.
Currently, the United States is known to be involved in ongoing armed conflicts in numerous countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Additionally, the United States has tense relations with China, North Korea, and Russia, largely due to its involvements in international conflicts in those regions. The current overall budget for the United States military costs American taxpayers $721.5 billion annually. This is over 50% of the federal government’s discretionary spending for 2020.
But the cost to Americans is far greater than dollars. Since the founding of the United States over 1,354,664 Americans have lost their lives from war. The United States has been at war for 227 years out of 244 years of its existence. I have circled the sun a total of 47 times since my birth. Of those rotations, the United States has been involved in a major war for 42 of them. This means that over 89% of my life the United States has been involved in war.
All of this despite warnings by the Founding Fathers against engaging in foreign wars:
George Washington said, “Observe good faith and justice towards all nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all.” In his farewell address, Washington also warned against American involvement in alliances, saying, “The great rule of conduct for us, in regard to foreign nations, is in extending our commercial relations, to have with them as little political connection as possible. Europe has a set of primary interests, which to us have none, or a very remote relation. Hence she must be engaged in frequent controversies the causes of which are essentially foreign to our concerns. Hence, therefore, it must be unwise in us to implicate ourselves, by artificial ties, in the ordinary vicissitudes of her politics, or the ordinary combinations and collisions of her friendships or enmities... it is our true policy to steer clear of permanent alliances with any portion of the foreign world…”
Thomas Jefferson echoed these concerns in his inaugural address, stating America’s policy should be, “Peace, commerce and honest friendship with all nations — entangling alliances with none.” Alexander Hamilton said about war, “The measures of war ought ever to look forward to peace.”
Yet, despite these warnings, the United States has been a nation going to war for most of its history and almost always engaged in entangling alliances.
Switzerland, on the other hand, has been a nation that declared a policy of neutrality in 1815 and has not been engaged in a war since. Switzerland is a nation that prospers. It engages in commerce with all nations and has good relations with all nations. Switzerland is also listed by the Cato Institute as the second freest nation in the world, with the United States falling to 15th place. We should be more like Switzerland with freedom and neutrality!
That is exactly what Libertarian presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen promises. Jorgensen says we should “turn America into one giant Switzerland: Armed and neutral.” She says we should have a military force powerful enough to protect American soil from any foreign attack or invasion. She further says that our military should be focused on protecting America and not distracted from that task by engaging in foreign wars. She promises to return all American military personnel who are stationed in foreign countries back home to America. She opposes United States military aid to foreign countries and promises to end United States blockades and embargoes on all non-military trade around the world.
I urge you to vote for peace! Vote for Jo Jorgensen for President of the United States!
Dr. Kenneth Brent Olsen is a clinical psychologist practicing in California. He has been active in the Libertarian Party since 1996 when he ran for Salt Lake County Commissioner in Utah. To contact Dr. Olsen, please email him at vicechair@ca.lp.org.
