‘Operation Secret Santa’ is a go in Kings County

HANFORD — With many families struggling right now, Kings County Sheriff’s Office deputies plan to do all they can to make sure Christmastime is a bit brighter this year for kids in the community.

The KCSO SWAT team and Sheriff’s Activities League have teamed up for “Operation Secret Santa” and are currently collecting new, unwrapped toys or wrapping material.

As in years past, the SWAT team and other deputies will then deliver the toys to kids in need around the county in Hanford, Lemoore, Corcoran and especially the unincorporated areas like Kettleman City, Stratford, Home Garden, the Island District and Armona.

KCSO Sgt. Chris Barsteceanu said they hope to help around 25 families this year, many of which would not otherwise have gifts on Christmas morning. Some of the families are referred to the office via School Resource Officers, while other families reach out directly, he said.

During the event, deputies and members of the SWAT team drive around to the different homes to deliver the gifts to the kids. Santa also joins along for the ride and helps hand out the gifts and even some food for the families.

The kids have no idea that the deputies and Santa are coming, so Barsteceanu said they are always surprised to see the deputies drive up and jump out with gifts.

Barsteceanu said the families are hard-working people who have just fallen on hard times. He said the deputies feel fortunate to have jobs, so they enjoy using their free time to help kids in the community.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “It truly is a life-changing event just to see their smiles.”