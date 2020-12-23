“Operation Secret Santa” delivers toys to 200 kids

HANFORD — As a result of the generosity of the community, Kings County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to deliver toys to over 200 kids in the county on Saturday during “Operation Secret Santa.”

“We want you all to know your donations are changing the holidays for children all across our county and we can’t be more appreciative of your giving spirit during these times,” said a Facebook post from the Kings County Sheriff’s Activities League.

This year, the SAL and KCSO SWAT team partnered up for “Operation Secret Santa” and deputies delivered toys to kids in need around the county in Hanford, Lemoore, Corcoran and the unincorporated areas including Kettleman City, Stratford, Home Garden, the Island District and Armona.

KCSO Sgt. Chris Barsteceanu said the event could not have happened without the community’s support. Toy drives were held at Kings River-Hardwick School and by Girl Scout Troop #2853.

“Every single toy was donated by a member of the community,” he said. “It was truly amazing seeing the community support.”

