You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Open mic, candlelight vigil honors black lives
0 comments
featured top story

Open mic, candlelight vigil honors black lives

{{featured_button_text}}

HANFORD — An open mic and candlelight vigil was held at Hanford Civic Auditorium on Saturday.

Ashley Neely welcomed the crowd of approximately 50 at 7:30 p.m. and explained how the event was about honoring black lives which had been taken unjustly. Neely was one of the main organizers of the Black Lives Matter protest on June 6.

The open mic portion gave people an opportunity to voice their experiences with racism. A couple brought forth some of their art, another sang a song, and a young woman told a story about her cousin being murdered.

Crystal Jackson, president of the Kings County NAACP Branch 1039, urged the crowd to continue fighting for black rights and against racial injustice. Jackson also preached that people needed to vote in order to make effective change.

As soon as the sun went down, flameless candles were lit and passed out. Then a long list of names, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, were read aloud as those in attendance held flameless candles in the air.

The open mic and candlelight vigil lasted approximately 90 minutes.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News