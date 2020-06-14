Open mic, candlelight vigil honors black lives

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HANFORD — An open mic and candlelight vigil was held at Hanford Civic Auditorium on Saturday.

Ashley Neely welcomed the crowd of approximately 50 at 7:30 p.m. and explained how the event was about honoring black lives which had been taken unjustly. Neely was one of the main organizers of the Black Lives Matter protest on June 6.

The open mic portion gave people an opportunity to voice their experiences with racism. A couple brought forth some of their art, another sang a song, and a young woman told a story about her cousin being murdered.

Crystal Jackson, president of the Kings County NAACP Branch 1039, urged the crowd to continue fighting for black rights and against racial injustice. Jackson also preached that people needed to vote in order to make effective change.

As soon as the sun went down, flameless candles were lit and passed out. Then a long list of names, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, were read aloud as those in attendance held flameless candles in the air.

The open mic and candlelight vigil lasted approximately 90 minutes.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.