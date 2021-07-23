The Flashback Festival, a celebration Hanford’s 130th birthday as a city, will include a number of historical exhibits on Saturday, July 30.
The whole event will stretch from Thursday Night Market on July 28 to the night of July 30, but most of the historical displays, exhibits and events are scheduled Saturday between 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Exhibits will take place at designated locations within walking distance of the Civic Center Park.
Carnegie Museum of Kings County
The Carnegie Museum of Kings County will cut the ribbon for the new organization on Friday and open its door for the public during the Flashback Festival.
The China Alley Preservation Society will show an exhibit for the history of Hanford’s China Alley. There will also be music by Tim Mattos.
Kings Players will have three presentations of “Tragedy Oak — the aftermath of the Mussel Slough Tragedy” at 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Fox Theater
Fox Theater, built in 1929, will showcase the “old time movie palace,” vintage movie posters and the original projector.
Kings Art Center
The art center will present two exhibits, one of art representing Yosemite and the Sierra Nevada, and the other of landmarks around Hanford, done by local artists.
Kings County Library/ Friends of the Library
The library will be holding two separate events. First, there will be a photo walk-through exhibit of the history of Hanford and the library.
Friends of the Library will also have an event with local authors to sell and sign books.
Veterans Memorial Building
The building, circa 1925, will be open for touring of the historic structure and displays of Veteran‘s artifacts, hosted by the American Legion.
