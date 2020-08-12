Only in Kings County: Supporting local businesses over making franchise wishlists

Restaurants. It’s often said that our county NEEDS an Olive Garden or a Lazy Dog or *insert nearly any major chain restaurant name here*. The restaurant wish lists are as long as the varied tastes of the community. Some people want BBQ, some want Italian and some just want to complain. The reality is there is more to opening a restaurant than meets the eye or an angry keyboard warrior out to make a meritless point.
The most frequent comment that I receive is, “the city should bring X restaurant and Y business here.” So, while I will not deny that there are ways the cities can and should update policies and work with investors better, the reality is that the cities are not the only driving force behind bringing any business to our county. The first step is not up to only the cities themselves, but investors willing to invest locally. And the willingness to invest is based on many factors such as population size, various economic drivers, workforce availability and other factors outside of the control of cities themselves. Again, do not get me wrong, I do think that cities play a critical role in the economic growth of our communities but there are many other contributing factors as to why we do not have certain businesses within our county. The first step must begin with a willing investor. And unless you personally are willing to invest the oftentimes millions of dollars it takes to start a business, obtain franchise rights and build, then maybe we should shift our focus to supporting those who did choose to invest here.
COVID-19 has created an economic crisis most of us never expected. Politics aside, our local restaurants have been impacted severely. One cannot deny the extreme challenges restaurant owners are currently facing. Major chain restaurants are filing bankruptcy left and right. And if the major chains, with their endless supplies of resources are struggling to stay afloat, surely our local restaurants are drowning. But one thing that has impressed me the most is the adaptability of our local restaurants. From the constant changes of open to close, to only dine out to outside seating, whatever they need to do to adapt they are doing. And we as a community should be rallying around them. We should be finding ways that we can engage and support them so that they can not only survive this time but thrive into the future. I encourage you today, whether you feel we need other restaurants locally or not, support your local restaurants. Grab lunch or dinner to go. Order a gift card or dine in one of their creative outside dining set-ups. They need our support now more than ever!
And thanks to a very exiting partnership with Olam, we are pleased to announce that we will be hosting the “Greater Kings County Foodies Unlimited Month” the entire month of October! This monthlong event will offer community members a passport to experience local restaurants like they have never seen before and the opportunity to win some incredible prizes just for supporting local! Like us, Olam understands the importance of highlighting the local businesses that give so much. If you are a restaurant or business owner in Kings County and would like to partner with us on this month-long foodies experience, shoot us an email! We would love to hear from you! And as always, we are #KingsCountyStrong!
Amy Ward is the President & CEO of the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce. Email her any questions, comments or "Only in Kings County" submissions at amy@gkcchamber.org.
