Only in Kings County: Is your business like a fox?

What does the fox say!? Now if you are one of the very unlucky individuals out there that know the song, you literally just heard the unfortunate sound that the song maker interprets as the sound a fox makes. However, if you have no idea what I am talking about, maybe you can help me solve the age old question of who actually let the dogs out!? But I digress…
Ok, so what does any of that have to do with business in Kings County? To me, it comes down to effective marketing. My entire life I knew what the chicken says, the dog, cats, birds, etc. But that fox, I have no idea what he says. I mean, I know what a fox is. I know what they look like and where they live but what do they say? Clearly, foxes across the world failed to effectively communicate what they had to say thereby leaving it up to the unfortunate imagination of a songwriter who had no business writing that song. And in business, failing to communicate what you have to say and leaving it up to the interpretation of others who have no clear picture about your business, can be devastating.
So, what is a business to do? What if they already have a solid marketing plan? What if everyone already knows who you are? The reality of COVID-19 is that no business should feel comfortable right now. Whether your marketing plan has been solid for years or you are just winging it, every single business should be reviewing how they communicate. You marketing plan is essentially your tool for communicating who and what your business is about. And not just to your customers, but also your internal teams. The best organizations realize that effective communication strategies start inside the offices with their own teams. Then they build their external communication strategies.
While no business communication strategy looks the same, there are some tips that can help businesses leaders ask the questions they need to ask to reimagine how they communicate more effectively. But it must start with who you are as a business. Not just your products or services, but who you are at the heart of your company. If you do not know who you are, you will never be able to fully communicate your unique value. Next, ask yourself what other like/type businesses around you are doing. No, do not copy and paste their strategies. People see right through businesses that try this. They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery but in business, it is just downright lazy. But if you can identify some of their strategies, it can help you understand your market a little better. Which you can then apply that knowledge to your own strategy.
It can also be incredibly helpful to engage your team during this process. Often, the feedback from their unique perspective is the one thing your communication strategy could be missing. Never take for granted the perspective of your boots on the ground team members! On the other hand, this may be a great opportunity to engage in the feedback of some of your most valuable customers. Ask they why they shop with you or use your services. The things they value about your business may not be what you think it is. So, ask them!
And finally, when looking at how you can more effectively communicate who you are, be honest with yourself. This is not the time to avoid difficult conversations. COVID-19 is here and businesses are failing. As a leader it is up to you to get creative to find ways to do business better. And communication can make all the difference!
What are some ways that you have found to communicate more effectively with your employees and customers? Email me! I would love to chat! And as always, #KingsCountyStrong!
Amy Ward is the President & CEO of the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce. Email her any questions, comments or "Only in Kings County" submissions at amy@gkcchamber.org.
