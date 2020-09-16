Only in Kings County: Fight the tide of negativity with little wins

I read a statement recently that said, “'When this is all over' was a fun thing to say in April” and if that isn’t the truth, I don’t know what is!
I had planned to write on value ROI in business this week but something else has been weighing on me. Recently, a good friend of mine was the subject of a keyboard warrior’s rant and the inevitable “hurry up, someone made a mistake and it is our job to embarrass them on social media” mentality.
You know the ones, the ones who sit safely behind their computer screens screaming about whatever has triggered them on any particular day. Now, I am not talking about the ones who work as hard as they talk, but the ones who contribute very little outside of their bubble. They are often the most critical even though they bring very little value to their communities. Because once the social media court is in session, you are guilty and that is that. Why anyone would want to be in leadership right now is beyond me. Every decision you make is mercilessly shredded in the court of public opinion and you have no choice but to take it.
Instead of talking ROI, I want to speak directly to the leaders of our community, organizations, businesses, etc.
To the school administrator who is desperately trying to balance the needs of their staff, students and community while still trying to keep up with the nearly impossible and ever changing regulations handed down by the state. To the business owner who can’t stomach looking at another P&L and faces the unknown future of the business you have worked so hard to build. To the leader of the non-profit who is just trying to save their organization while getting hammered in the court of public opinion by people who have no idea the struggles you are facing. I see you all.
I know these last six months have been a roller coaster of emotions, hard work and exhaustion. Through it all you still get up every single day and fight the good fight. And it is true that as the leader it is your job to do the hard things, but after more than six months of being strong, you may be exhausted and the hits might hurt a little more than before. Sure, we can brush off the negativity but after months of this roller coaster sometimes that is hard to do. And who could blame you for being exhausted, there isn’t even an end in sight. Just a future of more uncertainty and more questions than answers.
So today, take a moment and focus on yourself. Make a small list of those little wins. Reach out to a fellow colleague for a chat or a socially distant coffee. Find ways to remind yourself that doing your best is enough, especially right now. Understand that even though sometimes it may feel like the burden is too heavy, being a leader right now really is a privilege. You get to define how you want to lead during this time. Your people are depending on you. And our community needs you to keep moving. Because if you don’t who will? Surely not the keyboard warriors and their lightning fast typing skills.
What are some ways you have found have helped you during this time? I’d love to hear about them! And as always, we are #KingsCountyStrong!
Amy Ward is the President & CEO of the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce. Email her any questions, comments or "Only in Kings County" submissions at amy@gkcchamber.org.
