Only in Kings County: Energizing enterprises through employee engagement

Only in Kings County...
Going to the river to cool off when you don't have a pool.
— Submitted by Nancy Ayala
If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it is that we need all hands on deck if our businesses are going to survive and there is no doubt that the stress of COVID-19 is impacting more than just our economy.
Now more than ever, the average household is facing almost unbelievable challenges. Discussions on virtual learning has become such a touchy subject due to the varying opinions from the community. However, the stress that it is causing is spilling over into our daily business operations and challenging our local workforce like never before. Even those who can pivot and work from home are facing numerous challenges with burnout becoming more and more frequent. And this burnout can lead to lack of employee engagement.
I am by no means an expert but just ask anyone who is trying to help their children with their virtual learning and most of the time, you will be met with frustration.
If you are a teacher and you are reading this, THANK YOU! Thank you for hanging in there and thank you for doing everything you can to help your students more than ever. You all are heroes in my book!
So how do companies help engage with their employees during this time? If your first thought was, “it isn’t my job to help them” then please scroll to the next article. This is not the article for you. This is for those who recognize that as a business owner/manager/supervisor we have unique responsibility to help give our employees the tools they need to succeed. This is for the employer that recognizes the high cost of employee turnover and understands that lack of employee engagement leads to significant challenges for owners. This is article is also for those that understand that if we want our businesses to survive, we are going to need the support of all our employees to help us through.
I recently spoke with Melissa Zdarstek of Central Valley Employers Resource Group, about how we can improve employee engagement within our organizations. She is a fantastic local expert in the field of HR and provided the following tips when looking to improve your employee engagement. And she agrees that to address lack of employee engagement we first need to understand our current workplace dynamics.
First, a leader must take the time to fully understand the current culture of the organization. And I am not talking about the mission statement painted on your walls, but the actual living breathing culture of the operations. The reality is that workplace culture is the number one driver of employee engagement and cannot be ignored. There are many ways to gain a better grasp on the current culture, but you need to include your team in the process.
This could be in the form of surveys, interviews with staff and such. If you suspect your culture is more negative than positive, anonymous surveys are likely the best route to take. And if you suspect there are several things that need to be addressed, tailor your survey to one or two of the most important challenges and work on those first. This is not the time to sugar coat anything. If you want to learn what you can do better as an organization, start with the boots on the ground. The information they hold is gold.
Next, follow up on what you found. The only thing worse than not surveying your most important asset, is failing to follow up and acknowledge the information that you found. Maybe there are things you can improve on? Maybe you can address any concerns that you did not know were impacting your team? Whatever you decide, communicate these findings and your plans moving forward with your team. And then follow through. This is a process that takes time but cannot be ignored if you want to see your business thrive.
While the situations vary greatly, businesses cannot deny the high cost of lack of engaged employees. These are just a few steps you can take to help your employees during this time. Your employees are already facing challenges around them, if they feel included in the process at work, they are much more likely to engage and provide the support needed. They are also more likely to want to be a part of the process if you are truly invested in their future. If you suspect that employee engagement is hurting your business operations, it is up to you to take the steps necessary to address these concerns. And if you want real change within your business and the support of your teams to get your business through this time it is going to take more than employee swag and a free lunch. It is going to take commitment from everyone at all levels of the business involved to do their part to work together.
What are some ways that you have found has helped your employees be more engaged in the workplace? I’d love to hear them! And as always, we are #KingsCountyStrong!
Amy Ward is the President & CEO of the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce. Email her any questions, comments or "Only in Kings County" submissions at amy@gkcchamber.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!