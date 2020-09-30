Only in Kings County: Dealing with moving targets

Every Tuesday at 9 a.m. our Kings County Board of Supervisors meet to discuss business. And if you have been following along, you know that they often last several hours. I have a high amount of respect for our local supervisors. While we may not always agree on everything, I would not want to be in their shoes during this time. They are forced to make decisions on a regular basis that are not easy.
COVID has produced more questions than answers and quite frankly, it is exhausting keeping up! From health updates, to homelessness updates, to public safety concerns to business issues, COVID has wreaked havoc on everything. This many months in and you would think I would not be so surprised by another twist, but here I sit, frustrated for our communities.
During the most recent meeting, we were given an update on the metrics that California is using to open back up the economy. These color-coded tiers are intended to help our counties move through COVID and provide a roadmap to reopening. However, if you have been following along, you will know that it is not the tiers that has become incredibly frustrating it is the fact that the target keeps moving.
Over the last few weeks our Kings County Task Force for Economic Recovery, which is made up of our local chambers, Main Street Hanford, Kings County EDC, Kings County Farm Bureau and other key stakeholders, has been tracking these metrics and doing our best to communicate with our local community the importance of these metrics and where we are in the tiers. Our goal is to provide a unified message that helps our community make decisions that are not only educated but impact our local community.
We have studied these metrics and have worked with the County Public Health Department to ensure that our information is up to date and accurate. However, we were notified that once again the state changed the metrics. Just when we thought we had an idea of what were dealing with, the rules changed.
Recently, Amory Marple of the Hanford Chamber and I sat down with the California State Task Force and outlined our concerns for our community. We advocated for our local businesses and their needs. We voiced series concerns over our county being measured the same as other much larger counties. We expressed concern that our small county would suffer greatly due to the lack of resources that the larger counties have access to.
And while I am proud of the way we worked together to present a unified voice for Kings County, I can’t help but feel defeat in yet another metric being added to the rules. While our county remains in the strictest tier, much larger counties have been permitted to move to tiers that allow their local businesses to open back up.
Time will tell how this will impact our local numbers. It may help us, it may not. As of this week’s update Kings County remains in the purple tier. The good news is that our numbers continue to decline but we are still in purple. And at the same time, Fresno County has moved to the red tier which means they will be permitted to open up a little bit more. Which brings me to my final point.
As our neighbors begin to open back up, please continue to support Kings County businesses and shop and dine local. I know increased openings to the north of us may entice you and your family to jump in your cars and head that direction, but our local businesses need you now more than ever and they are stuck between a rock and hard place.
We might not have all the answers, but I would just like to encourage you to get out this week and support local. And especially as we head into the holiday season it is even more important to make intentional decisions to shop locally. Resist the urge to buy online as much as possible and help our local businesses survive this time. Because as we near the end of this year, I am truly concerned that some of our most long-standing small businesses may not survive.
And as always, we are #KingsCountyStrong!
Amy Ward is the President & CEO of the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce. Email her any questions, comments or "Only in Kings County" submissions at amy@gkcchamber.org.
