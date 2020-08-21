Ongoing wildfires causing very unhealthy air quality

A vegetation fire caused by a lightning strike burns in the distance on seen from Deer Valley Road in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. A severe lightning storm caused several fires near the Round Valley Regional Preserve and Morgan Territory Regional Preserve. Firefighters scrambled to contain multiple blazes, sparked by widespread lightning strikes throughout the region, as a statewide heatwave continues. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group)