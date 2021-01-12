You are the owner of this article.
One Eleven Coffee celebrates its day
featured top story

One Eleven Coffee celebrates its day

HANFORD — Monday was the fourth year in a row that 1/11 was marked with giveaways and a raffle for lucky One Eleven Coffee customers. The popular spot in downtown Hanford celebrated One Eleven Day.

“In the beginning, One Eleven was created to be downtown just as part of our community to help revitalize our downtown and be part of it,” One Eleven Coffee manager Leslie Martinez said. “It’s just a good excuse, we feel, to celebrate that we’re still here, celebrate good coffee [and] celebrate our community.”

One Eleven, located at 111 W. 7th St. Suite 103, rang a bell for every 11th customer and gave them a prize, including mugs, cups or merchandise — all with a free coffee card. Each customer was also entered into a raffle for a chance at a $50 gift card.

“The 111th customer gets a big basket and it has a bunch of merchandise in it, French press and coffee and mugs and cookies,” Martinez said.

With the COVID-19 pandemic over the last 10 months, Martinez said they understood that One Eleven Day was needed now more than ever.

“We know from our customers that it’s a difficult time and so [it is] just a reason to celebrate, drink a good cup of coffee,” Martinez said. “Even though we’re in this weird space — still outside, still staying the course. … We’re still going to celebrate, it doesn’t matter.”

Martinez added that One Eleven tries to locally source everything they do. It’s something that comes with being part of the community for the coffee shop.

“Our honey’s locally sourced, we have coffee that’s out of Fresno, which is Lanna Coffee House. Our cookies are from Visalia,” Martinez said. “They’re self-starters and we like that. It adds to who we are and to the people around us.”

One Eleven is a project of Koinonia Church. The church was originally looking to engage in the community and realized their best bet to make a difference was by being downtown.

“Let’s be a part of our community and be here and be accessible,” Martinez said. “We love each one of these businesses … and that just makes our town of Hanford, our community great just being a part of here.”

One Eleven offers a variety of drinks, including a seasonal craft favorites menu and signature craft menu. Their most popular drinks include the Café Horchata, Chai and Frappe That. The store is open Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

