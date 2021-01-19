You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One arrested after male found dead at Majestic Inn
0 comments
top story

One arrested after male found dead at Majestic Inn

  • 0

VISALIA — At 6:31 a.m. on Jan. 8, Visalia PD dispatch received a call regarding a disturbance and possible gunshots at the Majestic Inn. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased Hispanic male adult, later identified as Robert Soto, 40, in a hotel room. The Visalia PD Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Lab were called to respond.

During the course of the homicide investigation, Ralph Grajeda, 40, was identified as allegedly being involved in the murder of Robert Soto. Grajeda was located in another room at the Majestic Inn and was taken into custody without incident, according to police. He was booked at the Tulare County Pretrial Facility for Homicide as well as three outstanding warrants. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Henry Martinez at (559) 713-4156 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Manuel M. Meneses
Obituaries

Manuel M. Meneses

Manuel Martins Meneses of Hanford was born on August 19, 1932 in Terceira, Azores. Manuel passed away on January 9, 2021 at home surrounded by…

Gilbert Rodriguez
Obituaries

Gilbert Rodriguez

  • Updated

Gilbert Rodriguez Jr. (77) passed away on Dec. 28, 2020. He was born in Chihuahua, Mexico in 1943. He immigrated as a toddler with his family …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News