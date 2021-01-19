One arrested after male found dead at Majestic Inn

VISALIA — At 6:31 a.m. on Jan. 8, Visalia PD dispatch received a call regarding a disturbance and possible gunshots at the Majestic Inn. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased Hispanic male adult, later identified as Robert Soto, 40, in a hotel room. The Visalia PD Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Lab were called to respond.
During the course of the homicide investigation, Ralph Grajeda, 40, was identified as allegedly being involved in the murder of Robert Soto. Grajeda was located in another room at the Majestic Inn and was taken into custody without incident, according to police. He was booked at the Tulare County Pretrial Facility for Homicide as well as three outstanding warrants. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Henry Martinez at (559) 713-4156 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.
