Officials: Man, woman found with illegal narcotics

LEMOORE — Lemoore Police arrested a man and cited a woman on Monday after they were found to have illegal narcotics on them, including heroin and meth, officials said.
Around 3 p.m., an LPD patrol officer observed a vehicle fail to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection of 17th Avenue and Houston Drive. The vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed, so the officer pursued the vehicle.
Police said the vehicle made an unsafe and abrupt turn into oncoming traffic and almost caused a collision as it turned into the Travelodge parking lot, where a traffic stop was performed on the vehicle.
The driver was identified as 29-year-old Rowdy Sharp and the passenger was identified as 26-year-old Allison Russell, both from Hanford, officials said.
During the traffic stop, officers said Sharp’s license was discovered to be suspended/revoked and he was displaying visible objective signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance
Drug recognition tests and field sobriety tests were performed on Sharp and police said he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
As a result of the investigation, officials said illegal narcotics were located on both Sharp and Russell. They said approximately 2 grams of heroin, 2 grams of methamphetamine and Xanax pills were located on Russell and approximately 2 grams of heroin, a half-gram of methamphetamine and Xanax pills were also located on Sharp. A search of the vehicle revealed additional illegal narcotics paraphernalia.
Authorities said Russell was issued a citation for illegal drug and paraphernalia possession then released. They said Sharp was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, drug and paraphernalia possession, and driving on a suspended/revoked license. Sharp’s bail was set at $30,000.
