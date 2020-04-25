Officer Chad Medeiros, K-9 Nico team grant birthday wish

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — This past weekend was one to remember for a young boy who had his special birthday wish come true.

Misty Benjamin, mother of birthday boy, Alastar, said he wanted a police-themed party since he couldn’t celebrate with his friends due to the coronavirus. Benjamin told him he could write a letter to the Hanford Police Department, so Alastar did just that.

His letter read in part: “I would love [to] meet Nico and the rest!”

“We sent the letter the Monday before his party on Saturday, [April 11],” Benjamin said. “Officer [Chad] Medeiros called me the day of the party apologizing for not being able to make it for the party and that he would come the following weekend to let K-9 Nico play with my kids.”

When the letter was brought to Medeiros by his supervisor, he knew he wanted to help.

“I took it upon myself that I definitely wanted to get Nico over there and I also brought him a stuffed K-9 Nico,” Medeiros said.

Benjamin said that Alastar was excited to see Medeiros at the door and petting Nico was his favorite part of the day.