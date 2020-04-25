Officer Chad Medeiros, K-9 Nico team grant birthday wish

HANFORD — This past weekend was one to remember for a young boy who had his special birthday wish come true.
Misty Benjamin, mother of birthday boy, Alastar, said he wanted a police-themed party since he couldn’t celebrate with his friends due to the coronavirus. Benjamin told him he could write a letter to the Hanford Police Department, so Alastar did just that.
His letter read in part: “I would love [to] meet Nico and the rest!”
“We sent the letter the Monday before his party on Saturday, [April 11],” Benjamin said. “Officer [Chad] Medeiros called me the day of the party apologizing for not being able to make it for the party and that he would come the following weekend to let K-9 Nico play with my kids.”
When the letter was brought to Medeiros by his supervisor, he knew he wanted to help.
“I took it upon myself that I definitely wanted to get Nico over there and I also brought him a stuffed K-9 Nico,” Medeiros said.
Benjamin said that Alastar was excited to see Medeiros at the door and petting Nico was his favorite part of the day.
“It meant a lot to me having the Hanford Police Department fulfill Alastar’s request and making his day so much better,” Benjamin said.
Medeiros was able to let Nico run outside of the car and explain to the children what he does for the police force. They were even able to play a game of fetch with him.
“I have kids of my own so I’m all about helping whenever I can,” Medeiros said. “I thought it was a great opportunity to go meet a kid and give a good impression and show him how awesome Nico is.”
Medeiros, who has been with the Hanford Police Department for nearly four years, and Nico have been partners for a couple of years now. Nico was purchased back in March of 2018 after fundraising efforts and donations from the community.
“It was an experience that I didn’t want to miss and I’m extremely happy that I was able to help out and see the reaction of these kids playing with Nico,” Medeiros said.
