Have you ever wondered if there's a government program that tackles a specific need of yours? An upcoming Hanford event may just be able to help out.
The Kings County Office of Education is sponsoring a County Resource Fair on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Hanford Civic Auditorium, located at 400 N. Douty St.
The fair will run from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and will provide information and opportunities in regards to programs relating to vocational training, mental health and behavioral supports, special education, county services, and community programs.