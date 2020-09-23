Nonprofit of the Year: Champions Recovery aims to be a staple in the community

HANFORD — If there’s one thing Frank Ruiz wants people to know, it’s that there is plenty of work still left to do.

As Executive Director of Champions Recovery, Ruiz has spearheaded the nonprofit organization’s efforts to become more involved with the community.

As a result of his, and the approximately 60 staff members’ tireless work, Champions Recovery was recognized as Nonprofit of the Year by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Distinguished Citizens and Business award winners.

“One of the things I heard from everybody, and what I wanted to do, was, ‘We want Champions to get more involved in the community,’” Ruiz said. “Being named Nonprofit of the Year was really rewarding in that we really were intentional about engaging in the community this year.”

Ruiz, who began working with the Christian-based organization in July of 2019, has made it his mission to make Champions Recovery an example in the community for representing people with substance abuse disorder and more.

“It is great to be recognized for the work that we’re doing, but we also know that we’re far from done,” Ruiz said. “We’ve gotten more engaged, but the more you get engaged, the more you also recognize there’s so much more work to be in our community.”

Champions Recovery provides a wide variety of services, primarily treatment services with a focus on substance use disorder treatment services. They also help clients involved in the criminal justice system and offer parent education since many of their clients are in the child welfare system.