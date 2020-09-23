Nonprofit of the Year: Champions Recovery aims to be a staple in the community

HANFORD — If there’s one thing Frank Ruiz wants people to know, it’s that there is plenty of work still left to do.
As Executive Director of Champions Recovery, Ruiz has spearheaded the nonprofit organization’s efforts to become more involved with the community.
As a result of his, and the approximately 60 staff members’ tireless work, Champions Recovery was recognized as Nonprofit of the Year by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Distinguished Citizens and Business award winners.
“One of the things I heard from everybody, and what I wanted to do, was, ‘We want Champions to get more involved in the community,’” Ruiz said. “Being named Nonprofit of the Year was really rewarding in that we really were intentional about engaging in the community this year.”
Ruiz, who began working with the Christian-based organization in July of 2019, has made it his mission to make Champions Recovery an example in the community for representing people with substance abuse disorder and more.
“It is great to be recognized for the work that we’re doing, but we also know that we’re far from done,” Ruiz said. “We’ve gotten more engaged, but the more you get engaged, the more you also recognize there’s so much more work to be in our community.”
Champions Recovery provides a wide variety of services, primarily treatment services with a focus on substance use disorder treatment services. They also help clients involved in the criminal justice system and offer parent education since many of their clients are in the child welfare system.
“We’re looking at strengthening families and individuals to make Kings County a better place,” Ruiz said.
The biggest program the nonprofit currently has is whole-person care. The goal of the program, now in its third year, is to engage with families and individuals who have high needs, but don’t have access to the services they require.
“There’s a lot of services in our community that are available to people, but there’s a lot of people in our community that just don’t know where to go for help,” Ruiz said.
It’s one of the reasons Champions Recovery has become more connected with the community. Annual events such as Recovery Festival have always helped, but they’ve taken another step by becoming involved with government agencies and other nonprofit organizations like Alcoholics Anonymous to further increase their reach.
Their clients in Samuel's House and Hannah's House have also volunteered hundreds of hours to support a variety of community events including Rock the Purple, Soroptimist Christmas Tree Fundraiser and more.
Ruiz has also participated as a committee member with Flourish Kings County, whose mission it is “to enhance the quality of life in Kings County by creating a collaborative community that focuses on health, family, education, and financial stability.” You can add Kings Partnership for Prevention to that list as well, a coalition in Kings County “that works to create an environment of wellness throughout our community.” And there’s been plenty more.
“We established partnerships with the jail trying to reach out to people coming out of jail,” Ruiz said. “Partnerships with Adventist Health to try to serve people who are frequent users of emergency department services and seeing how we can provide them services that they need.”
Champions Recovery also reassigned one of their employees to be the Community Engagement Manager, tasked with finding new opportunities to partner with the community.
It may seem like a lot, and that’s because it is, but for Ruiz, the goal is to always do more.
“I think a lot of organizations get stuck with just doing what they get money to do,” Ruiz said. “I really pushed a lot of our employees and leaders in our organization to go beyond just what we get paid to do and do the right thing in the community.”
The expression “blessed to be a blessing” is something Champions Recovery deeply believes, according to Ruiz. He wants people to understand that they’re not just giving handouts to people. They’re genuinely interested in engaging in the lives of people who need help.
“We want to see lives change and there’s nothing more rewarding than seeing someone’s life just transform by people who sincerely love and care for [them],” Ruiz said. “A lot of the work we do is engaging with those heart issues that people have that have held back for so long.”
The award of Nonprofit of the Year is something those at Champions Recovery wholeheartedly appreciate, but the end result of seeing a person turn their life around is all they truly need.
“It makes it all worth it,” Ruiz said. “People don’t get involved in this business for the money. People get involved with this because they have a heart and a passion for loving people.”
For more information on the services Champions Recovery provides, contact them at (559) 583-9300.
