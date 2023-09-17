Nominations are open!
During this phase, readers can nominate all of their favorite Kings County businesses in various categories and subcategories. The nomination period will continue until 11:59 pm on Friday, September 29. Once the nomination period closes, no new nominees will be added to the ballot. So, nominate all of your favorite businesses today. NOMINATE HERE
The next phase of the contest, VOTING, will open on Saturday, September 30. During this phase, you can vote once per day in each subcategory so come back often to vote for all of your favorites. Voting continues until 11:59 pm on Saturday, October 14.