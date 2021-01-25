You have permission to edit this article.
No serious injuries in DUI collision
No serious injuries in DUI collision

VISALIA — Shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 19, officers responded to a traffic collision on eastbound Noble Avenue, west of Ben Maddox Way.

According to officers, it was determined the driver, Vanessa Mangarrez, 32, had been traveling eastbound on Noble Avenue when she drove off the roadway and collided into the fence on the north side of Noble Avenue. Mangarrez allegedly continued driving eastbound on the upper dirt embankment near the roadway of eastbound Highway CA-198.

Mangarrez was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol and driving on a suspended and revoked driver's license. Mangarrez was arrested and treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

