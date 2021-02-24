You have permission to edit this article.
No injuries in shooting stemming from verbal argument
No injuries in shooting stemming from verbal argument

VISALIA — On Feb. 15, at 8:32 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Mooney Boulevard and Princeton Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers learned that two groups of subjects were in a verbal argument. As the parties left the area, both groups fired at each other before fleeing, police said. No one was struck by gunfire. A neighboring business and a vehicle were hit, police said.

Violent Crimes detectives responded and took over the investigation. Jacinto Acosta, 24, was located in the area by patrol officers and later allegedly determined to be one of the shooters in the incident. Acosta was booked for assault with a deadly weapon, being a gang member in possession of a firearm, and gang enhancement.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Leo Segura at (559) 713-4739 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.

