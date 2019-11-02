{{featured_button_text}}

KINGS COUNTY — The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in cooperation with design-build contractor Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced nighttime potholing activity to take place next week in Kings County.

The potholing activity will occur east of Hanford along the high-speed rail alignment, south of San Joaquin Valley Railroad and north of Lacey Boulevard, west of Edna Way.

The nighttime potholing activity work will take place from 6 p.m.-4:30 a.m. beginning Monday, Nov.4, through Friday, Nov. 8.

Signage and flaggers will be in place to direct traffic and traffic laws will be fully enforced. The rail authority asks that commuters be aware of surrounding activity, remain alert and watch for construction vehicles and personnel.

The public is also asked to drive carefully and be extra cautious while traveling through construction areas.

This work is part of Construction Package 2-3, the 65-mile stretch of high-speed rail between East American Avenue in Fresno County and one-mile north of the Tulare-Kern County line.

This schedule is subject to change. For up-to-date information, visit BuildHSR.com or the Caltrans Quickmap.

