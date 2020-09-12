Nichols Farms announces new product launches

HANFORD — Nichols Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned farm, announced Friday the launch of several new products hitting shelves this year.
The first is their Garlic & Garden Herbs No Shell Pistachios, offered in 1LB, 6oz, and 2oz sizes. Handcrafted with a blend of garlic, fresh herbs, and sea salt, the Garlic & Garden Herbs pistachios are non-GMO, contain no artificial ingredients, and are made in small batches, bringing out a bold, savory flavor. Each serving has 7 grams of protein, meeting a growing consumer need for high-protein snacks with a lot of flavor.
“When we started sampling these with consumers, we knew we had a hit,” said Nichols Farms owner Susie Nichols. “They kept coming back for more and wanted to know where they could buy it.”
The family farm also announced the launch of their new “On-the-Go” 2oz packages that feature their signature Roasted & Salted No Shell Pistachios and their new Garlic & Garden Herbs flavor. Each package comes with two servings and 12-13 grams of protein. They also feature display-ready trays that are perfect for checkstands and any high-traffic areas.
“We know shoppers want delicious, high-protein snacks… but they also want to know their food comes from a family they can trust,” said co-owner Chuck Nichols. “I’m really proud of what our team has developed.”
Nichols Farms is a fourth-generation family farm located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. They offer non-GMO, California-grown pistachios in a wide range of pack sizes and product lines, including In-shell, No-Shell, and an Almond-Pistachio Mix. The family’s story and additional information are available at www.nicholsfarms.com.
