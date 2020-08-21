New websites highlight International Agri-Center and signature events

TULARE — The International Agri-Center announced the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.internationalagricenter.org on Monday. The website boasts a clean modern design, improved functionality, and quick and easy access to essential information.
The primary goal of the redesign process was to create an easy-to-navigate browsing experience with an aesthetically pleasing look for customers. The International Agri-Center collaborated with the website development team, Digital Attic, in Clovis.
“After many months of hard work and dedication from our team and digital marketing agency, Digital Attic, we are thrilled to make this announcement and see our new website go live,” Hayley Marciochi, International Agri-Center Marketing Coordinator and project lead for the website redesign, said. “We’ve transformed our previous website into a cutting-edge site with enhanced content, greater mobile device compatibility, and many more features that will make the browsing experience more enjoyable.”
The new website incorporates all International Agri-Center events and resources into one place. Users will experience brand new World Ag Expo, California Antique Farm Equipment Show, Facility Rentals, and AgVentures! sites.
“Digital Attic has attended the World Ag Expo for many years and it has become one of our favorite events,” Troy Vasquez, Digital Attic CEO, said. “It was exciting to have the opportunity to re-build this multi-site project for IAC. We look forward to our continued partnership with the team to track, analyze, and optimize their platform.”
World Ag Expo exhibitors and attendees who wish to book one of the International Agri-Center facilities for an event will now have access to request a quote or book a tour online. Students and teachers who want to learn more about agriculture will now have access to many educational resources, including videos, curriculum and more.
“Digital Attic and our team did an outstanding job updating our online presence,” Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center CEO, said. “Troy and his team at Digital Attic listened to our needs and developed creative and practical ways to make the vision a reality. The new sites are visually interesting, informative, and more than we could have hoped for.”
