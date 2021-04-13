You have permission to edit this article.
New reporter joins Hanford Sentinel team
Donald A. Promnitz

HANFORD — Readers of the Hanford Sentinel may recognize a new byline in the paper. 

Donald A. Promnitz — or Don — is the Sentinel's newest reporter. Promnitz worked for nearly four years at The Business Journal in Fresno, where he his beat included reporting on education, health care, technology, travel and tourism, media and nonprofits.

"I developed a nose for investigative work, with long dives into difficult subjects becoming something of a personal passion," Promnitz said. 

This approach paid off in 2019 as Promnitz was named a finalist for writing and investigative journalism by the California News Publishers Association and again in 2020, when he took home the George F. Gruner Award for Public Service. The latter award was for a series of articles written on the opioid epidemic in Clovis and its origins in the school district. 

"I bring valuable experience that I'm now laying at the feet of the Hanford community. I'm here to serve and to inform. If you have a story to tell or a whistle to blow, then I'm your man. Hanford is a new place for me, but it's a good town with good people and I'm here at your disposal," Promnitz said. 

To reach Promnitz with a story tip or idea, please email him at dpromnitz@hanfordsentinel.com or call 559-583-2413.

