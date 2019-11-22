LEMOORE — More art is coming to downtown Lemoore in the form of a new wall mural.
At the Lemoore City Council meeting Tuesday evening, members unanimously approved a new mural to be located on the east wall of the Domino’s Pizza building, located at 25 W. D St.
The mural, which will be representative of downtown Lemoore with a tribute to Naval Air Station Lemoore and America, will face towards the Lemoore Avenue and D Street intersection.
According to the city staff report, the Downtown Merchants Association is funding the mural project, and any future maintenance that may be needed will be funded through the Downtown Merchants Advisory Committee.
The mural, which will include known scenery and buildings in downtown Lemoore, the American flag and jets, is meant to provide an attractive entry into the downtown area and complement the Downtown Lemoore arch.
“Adding another mural in Downtown will provide greater marketing opportunities to attract visitors to the area and will assist in the effort to increase economic development,” stated the report.
Local artist Jennifer Butts will paint the proposed mural. Butts has painted over 20 murals and most recently painted the mural on the Odd Fellows building in downtown Lemoore.
Several council members expressed their excitement about adding another mural to the city.
Along with Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) honoring Councilman Dave Brown as “Veteran of the Year”, the city publicly swore in its new Chief of Police, Michael Kendall.
Kendall was already previously sworn in at the police department, but was introduced to the public and given the oath of office Tuesday.
City Manager Nathan Olson said Kendall, who has been with the department for 15 years, has held many positions within the department, including Explorer adviser, field training officer, Kings County Gang Task Force investigator, member of the Central Valley Regional SWAT Team, recruit training officer for the COS Academy, range master, rifle instructor and K-9 handler.
Olson said Kendall had also received several commendations that recognized him for his leadership, dedication and commitment to the department.
“The city of Lemoore will benefit greatly from his leadership and we look forward to many successful years ahead with Chief Kendall,” Olson said.
Kendall’s badge was pinned by his wife and his three children and parents were in attendance at the meeting.
“I am the luckiest man alive,” Kendall said. “I get to work for this city and this department and be the chief of police — and when I say it out loud, I don’t believe it.”
Kendall said Lemoore has a great department with officers who pulled together after recent tragedy and were supported by the entire city.
“I’m truly honored and humbled,” he said.
