New legislation strengthens energy grid to prevent rolling blackouts

SACRAMENTO — Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) has introduced Assembly Bill 699, which will establish an instantaneous rebate program to help low- and moderate-income families purchase smart home appliance devices, like interactive thermostats and smart plugs, which help save energy and reduce costs for ratepayers.

“Having smart home devices helps people save money on their electric bills,” Salas said. “By getting these devices into more homes we can help families save money and relieve stress on the grid to prevent rolling blackouts.”

With California residents experiencing frequent power shut offs and grid instability during natural disasters, smart home appliance devices are extremely important for stability, energy conservation, and cost-savings.

"Following the August outages, it is critical that California leverages demand-side resources to build not only a reliable grid, but an energy system that works for everyone,” Greg Wikler, executive director of California Efficiency and Demand Management Council, said. “AB 699 is critical to empowering California's low-income and disadvantaged communities to participate in and contribute to building California's grid of the future. The California Efficiency and Demand Management Council is proud to partner with Assemblymember Salas and the Center for Sustainable Energy to maximize deployment of smart devices that can help communities under significant strain from COVID-19 manage their home energy use. Together we hope to build stronger, more resilient communities, a more reliable grid, and a brighter future.”