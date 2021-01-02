New laws take effect in 2021

SACRAMENTO — Hundreds of bills were passed in California’s legislature this past year and many involving minimum wage, COVID-19, sick leave and public safety took effect on Jan. 1

Here’s a look at some new laws that may affect you.

Workplace

Minimum Wage Increase: California's minimum wage will hike up by one dollar to $13 an hour for businesses with 25 or fewer employees and $14 an hour for businesses with 26 or more employees.

AB 685, Potential COVID-19 Exposure Notification: Requires all employers to notify employees, as well as local public health officials, of a coronavirus exposure at the workplace. The law also expands Cal/OSHA's authority to shut down a workplace if the agency deems it a hazard.

SB 1383, Family and Medical Leave Expansion for Small Businesses: Requires employers with as few as five employees to provide up to 12 workweeks of job-protected family leave to employees for qualifying life events.

AB 2017, Kin Care Leave: Gives employees the power to use their sick days at their sole discretion. Businesses cannot deny an employee the right to use sick leave.

AB 2992, Expanded Leave for Crime Victims: Extends job-protected leave for victims of crime or abuse that causes physical or mental injury. Also requires companies with 25 or more employees to provide these victims with time off work to seek medical attention or psychological counseling.

AB 979, Corporations and Underrepresented Communities: By the end of 2021, California-based companies with five directors on their board must have a minimum of two women directors, and companies with six or more directors on their board must have a minimum of three women directors. Companies are also given until the end of the year to have a minimum of one director from an underrepresented community (meaning a racial or sexual minority).