New laws take effect in 2021

SACRAMENTO — Hundreds of bills were passed in California’s legislature this past year and many involving minimum wage, COVID-19, sick leave and public safety took effect on Jan. 1
Here’s a look at some new laws that may affect you.
Workplace
Minimum Wage Increase: California's minimum wage will hike up by one dollar to $13 an hour for businesses with 25 or fewer employees and $14 an hour for businesses with 26 or more employees.
AB 685, Potential COVID-19 Exposure Notification: Requires all employers to notify employees, as well as local public health officials, of a coronavirus exposure at the workplace. The law also expands Cal/OSHA's authority to shut down a workplace if the agency deems it a hazard.
SB 1383, Family and Medical Leave Expansion for Small Businesses: Requires employers with as few as five employees to provide up to 12 workweeks of job-protected family leave to employees for qualifying life events.
AB 2017, Kin Care Leave: Gives employees the power to use their sick days at their sole discretion. Businesses cannot deny an employee the right to use sick leave.
AB 2992, Expanded Leave for Crime Victims: Extends job-protected leave for victims of crime or abuse that causes physical or mental injury. Also requires companies with 25 or more employees to provide these victims with time off work to seek medical attention or psychological counseling.
AB 979, Corporations and Underrepresented Communities: By the end of 2021, California-based companies with five directors on their board must have a minimum of two women directors, and companies with six or more directors on their board must have a minimum of three women directors. Companies are also given until the end of the year to have a minimum of one director from an underrepresented community (meaning a racial or sexual minority).
Public Safety
SB 145, Sex Offenders Registration: Exempts a person convicted of certain offenses involving minors from mandatory registration as a sex offender, if the person is not more than 10 years older than the minor.
SB 230, Law enforcement Use of Deadly Force Policies: Requires law enforcement agencies to maintain a policy that provides guidelines on the use of force, utilizing de-escalation techniques and other alternatives to force, and specific guidelines for the application of deadly force. The policy must also be made available to the public.
AB 1196, Use of Force: Prohibits police from using chokeholds.
AB 2147, Expungement of Incarcerated Individual Hand Crews: Allows inmates who worked in the state's fire camps the opportunity to clear their records upon release. This would make easier for them to get a job after, including as a professional firefighter. Inmates convicted of specified violent felonies and sex offenses would not be eligible for this.
AB 901: Prevents kids who are acting out in school or who are habitually truant from being referred to probation programs. Instead, they'll be referred to community support services.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.