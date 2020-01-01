HANFORD — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed over 1,100 new laws this year, many of which take effect today. Here’s a look at some that may affect you.
Workplace
Senate Bill 3: Minimum wage
This year, California’s minimum wage will hike up by one dollar to $12 an hour for workers at companies with 25 or fewer employees and to $13 an hour for workers at larger companies.
Assembly Bill 5: Independent workers
Under this bill, workers will be considered employees and not independent contractors if the employer controls the work, directs them in the course of their work, or if the worker's job is part of a company's core business.
Privacy
AB 375: Online privacy
The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) gives internet users more control over their data. The law gives users the right to know what data is collected, the right to reject the sale of your information and the right to delete your data, among other rights.
Health care
SB 104: Health care for undocumented immigrants
California has become the first state in the nation to offer government-subsidized health benefits to young adults living in the country illegally. The law expands the Medicaid program to include low-income adults age 25 or younger, regardless of their immigration status.
SB 78: Health insurance
Californians will be required to have health insurance. Penalties for failing to enroll in a healthcare plan will kick in when taxes are filed in April 2021.
Criminal justice
AB 392: Use of deadly force
Law enforcement officers can use deadly force only when it is “necessary in defense of human life.”
Guns
SB 61: Semi-automatic rifles
Only Californians age 21 or over will be able to buy a semi-automatic rifle.
Housing
AB 1482: Rent control
Communities without their own rent control laws will now be covered by statewide rent control protections. The law limits rent increases to 5% each year plus inflation, but never above 10% total.
Education
SB 419: School suspensions
The law bans schools from suspending students in grades 4-8 for disrupting school activities or willfully defying teachers and administrators. Students in grades K-3 already have this protection.
SB 265: Student meals
Children whose parents have unpaid school lunch bills won’t be denied access to at least an alternate meal selection, and can’t be shamed or treated differently than other students.
Environment
SB 8: Smoking at state parks and beaches
Smoking is now illegal in most parts of California state parks and beaches. Those who break the law are subject to a $25 fine.
Marriage
SB 30: Domestic partners
This law allows heterosexual couples to register as domestic partners instead of getting married. Previously, only heterosexual couples age 62 or older were allowed to register as domestic partners for social security benefits. The new law could help couples with combined higher incomes avoid the federal marriage tax penalty.
