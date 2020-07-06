New Kings County Grand Jury sworn in

HANFORD — Traditions may be forced to change during these uncertain times, but one institution that remains the same is the Kings County Grand Jury.

Inside a Kings County Superior courtroom and held concurrently via video teleconference Monday afternoon, members of the 2019-2020 grand jury were relieved of their duties and the new 2020-2021 members were selected and sworn in.

The grand jury has what are called civil functions, also known as watchdog functions. This means it has the broad authority to investigate any kind of government activity within the county, including public officers, offices, transactions and fiscal matters.

The jury also has a criminal function that involves returning criminal indictments to individuals.

The grand jury is made up of regular citizens who apply and interview for a potential seat. Names are then randomly drawn to select who the final jurors will be.

A few of the 19 jurors selected remained from the previous year, but most of the panel are new or returning after taking a break from the grand jury. A handful of alternates were also chosen in case their services are needed.

After members were sworn in, advising Judge Kathy Ciuffini read the new grand jurors a legally-required statement that relayed the juror’s functions, powers and responsibilities under the law.

Unlike most areas of government in which transparency is generally required by law, secrecy is mandated for the grand jury. Jurors are not allowed to discuss grand jury issues outside of the grand jury, nor can they disclose votes of other members or findings of indictments.