New Kings County Grand Jury sworn in

HANFORD — Traditions may be forced to change during these uncertain times, but one institution that remains the same is the Kings County Grand Jury.
Inside a Kings County Superior courtroom and held concurrently via video teleconference Monday afternoon, members of the 2019-2020 grand jury were relieved of their duties and the new 2020-2021 members were selected and sworn in.
The grand jury has what are called civil functions, also known as watchdog functions. This means it has the broad authority to investigate any kind of government activity within the county, including public officers, offices, transactions and fiscal matters.
The jury also has a criminal function that involves returning criminal indictments to individuals.
The grand jury is made up of regular citizens who apply and interview for a potential seat. Names are then randomly drawn to select who the final jurors will be.
A few of the 19 jurors selected remained from the previous year, but most of the panel are new or returning after taking a break from the grand jury. A handful of alternates were also chosen in case their services are needed.
After members were sworn in, advising Judge Kathy Ciuffini read the new grand jurors a legally-required statement that relayed the juror’s functions, powers and responsibilities under the law.
Unlike most areas of government in which transparency is generally required by law, secrecy is mandated for the grand jury. Jurors are not allowed to discuss grand jury issues outside of the grand jury, nor can they disclose votes of other members or findings of indictments.
Ciuffini said confidentially is very important within the grand jury because otherwise people would feel inhibited from coming forward or making accusations against those in positions of power. She said it’s also important to protect innocent people from publicity.
Most importantly, Ciuffini said, is that jurors vigilantly look out for prejudice or conflicts of interest not only in themselves, but in their fellow grand jurors as well. Even the perception of bias from grand jurors should be avoided because it can undermine public confidence in the jury and its findings, she said.
“Keep this at the front of your mind at all times,” Ciuffini told the grand jurors.
While jurors may be subject to public criticism, Ciuffini said all the public can reasonably expect is that grand jurors diligently and impartially perform their duties to the best of their ability.
"You can offer no guarantee that you will always be right, but you do have the solemn duty to exercise your best efforts to be right,” she said.
At the end of the year, the grand jury will submit a final report to the presiding judge of the court that consists of its findings and recommendations that pertain to county government matters.
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!