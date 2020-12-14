New Hanford and Lemoore council members to be sworn in

Recently-elected council members in both Hanford and Lemoore will be sworn in Tuesday evening during both cities’ respective council meetings.

Hanford

For the Hanford City Council, outgoing council members Sue Sorensen of District B and Martin Devine of District C will be recognized by the council before newly-elected members Kalish Morrow of District B and Diane Sharp of District C take their oaths of office.

After the new members are sworn in, the council will reorganize and select amongst themselves a new mayor and vice mayor to serve for the upcoming year.

The new council will get right to work and discuss:

Adoption of the city of Hanford’s investment policy, delegation of investment authority and presentation of the quarterly report and monthly investment transaction report.

Approving an addition to the municipal code that includes rules for city parks and city properties to govern acceptable use of these properties by the public.

Before the new council members are sworn in, the current council will hold public hearing on the approval of the 2019/2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER).

During a study session before the regular meeting, council will receive a presentation by the Kings County Human Services Agency on the proposed Kings Triangle Courtyard Project.

Due to stay-at-home orders, the council will attend the meeting remotely through video teleconference via Zoom. The meeting can be accessed online at https://bit.ly/2Wc7FyK.