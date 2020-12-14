You are the owner of this article.
New Hanford and Lemoore council members to be sworn in
New Hanford and Lemoore council members to be sworn in

Civic Auditorium

The Hanford City Council meets inside the Hanford Civic Auditorium, 400 N. Douty St.

 Sentinel file photo

Recently-elected council members in both Hanford and Lemoore will be sworn in Tuesday evening during both cities’ respective council meetings.

Hanford

For the Hanford City Council, outgoing council members Sue Sorensen of District B and Martin Devine of District C will be recognized by the council before newly-elected members Kalish Morrow of District B and Diane Sharp of District C take their oaths of office.

After the new members are sworn in, the council will reorganize and select amongst themselves a new mayor and vice mayor to serve for the upcoming year.

The new council will get right to work and discuss:

  • Adoption of the city of Hanford’s investment policy, delegation of investment authority and presentation of the quarterly report and monthly investment transaction report.
  • Approving an addition to the municipal code that includes rules for city parks and city properties to govern acceptable use of these properties by the public.

Before the new council members are sworn in, the current council will hold public hearing on the approval of the 2019/2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER).

During a study session before the regular meeting, council will receive a presentation by the Kings County Human Services Agency on the proposed Kings Triangle Courtyard Project.

Due to stay-at-home orders, the council will attend the meeting remotely through video teleconference via Zoom. The meeting can be accessed online at https://bit.ly/2Wc7FyK.

Lemoore

For the Lemoore City Council, council members Eddie Neal (District D), John Plourde (District E) and Christopher Schalde (District C) will be recognized before new members David Orth (District D), Patricia Matthews (District E) and Frank Gornick (District D) are sworn in.

Jim Chaney will also be sworn in to the empty District B seat.

After the administration of the oaths of office, the new council will reorganize and select amongst themselves a new mayor and mayor pro tem.

The meeting will be accessible online at www.youtube.com/c/cityoflemoore.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

